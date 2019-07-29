Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame: Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola Celebrate College Football With the Best Present Ever

To Celebrate College Football's 150th Anniversary, Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola Have Partnered to Give College Football Fans Nationwide FREE Admission to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame for the Entire Month of August

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, in partnership with Chick-fil-A and Coca-Cola, announces today free admission to the highly interactive, state-of-the-art fan experience for the entire month of August in celebration of college football's 150th anniversary and the Hall's fifth year in Atlanta.

"Chick-fil-A has been a passionate supporter of college football and its fans for decades," said Joe Saracino, Chick-fil-A senior vice president, brand strategy, advertising and media. "We are proud that we are a part of the Hall of Fame in Atlanta and want to share this remarkable attraction with everyone."

"Coca-Cola has been connecting with college football fans for well over 100 years," said John Mount, Vice President of Sports Marketing and Region Assets, Coca-Cola North America. "We are thrilled to partner with Chick-fil-A to give passionate fans this opportunity during this important milestone."

As the home of college football and the keeper of college football's rich history and traditions, the College Football Hall of Fame is central to the 150th anniversary festivities. A must-see for fans of all ages, the Hall celebrates the past, present and future of this great game, its players and coaches and in August fans can experience it for free. Fans gain free admission* during the month of August by scanning the Chick-fil-A App at the ticket window.

"We couldn't be more thankful for our partners Coca-Cola and Chick-fil-A. What an incredible way to commemorate this momentous occasion in the game's history," states Dennis Adamovich, CEO of the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. "We welcome fans from across the country to the Hall this August to celebrate 150 years of college football."

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is a 94,256-square-foot attraction located in the heart of Atlanta's sports, entertainment and tourism district. Adjacent to the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the Hall provides visitors with a highly immersive, interactive and engaging experience using a blend of historic college football artifacts and state-of-the-art, interactive multimedia exhibits. The National Football Foundation (NFF) launched the Hall in 1951 to stand as one of the nation's premier sports shrines, immortalizing the game's greatest players and coaches as positive role models for future generations. Atlanta Hall Management, Inc., partnered with the NFF to construct and operate the Hall of Fame attraction, which provides a platform for community outreach, education and character development initiatives, as well as serves as one of Atlanta's premier special event spaces. For more information on the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, a 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipient, please visit www.cfbhall.com.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

Chick-fil-A reported more than $10 billion in revenue in 2018, which marks 51 consecutive years of sales growth. A leader in customer service satisfaction, consumers voted Chick-fil-A, Inc. #4 in Harris Poll's annual corporate reputation survey, ranking the company 4th out of 100 in 2018. Chick-fil-A was also recognized for customer experience again in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings survey, was named "Best Franchise Brand" in 2018 by Airport Revenue News and was named one of the top 100 best places to work by Glassdoor in 2017. Continuing its founder's legacy of generosity and service, in 2018 Chick-fil-A's Remarkable Futures initiative awarded $14.65 million in scholarships to restaurant Team Members nationwide. In 2017 the company's philanthropic Chick-fil-A Foundation awarded $1.23 million to 23 not-for-profit organizations across 13 states through the True Inspiration Awards. More information on Chick-fil-A is available atwww.chick-fil-a.com.

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company's Coca-Cola brands, its portfolio includes some of the world's most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS plant-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. It is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. It is also working to reduce its environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With its bottling partners, it employs more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

