The Ferrero Group and its related companies ("Ferrero"), a global confectionary group, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the cookie, fruit and fruit-flavored snack, ice cream cone and pie crust businesses from Kellogg Company.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome our new colleagues and brands to Ferrero," said Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group. "This iconic portfolio of beloved brands is an excellent entry into new strategic product categories for Ferrero."

Lapo Civiletti, CEO of the Ferrero Group, said, "With this acquisition, we further strengthen our position in the key North American market by adding these iconic brands to our portfolio. We very much look forward to building our journey of growth together."

Todd Siwak, CEO of Ferrara Candy Company, added, "This transaction creates a leading snacking platform with enhanced ability to be the growth partner of choice for our customers and win with consumers. We look forward to continuing to leverage our manufacturing, distribution, marketing and go-to-market expertise as we reinvigorate and grow this strong portfolio of brands."

The acquired brands, including Keebler, Mother's, Famous Amos, Murray's and Murray's Sugar Free, Little Brownie Bakers, Stretch Island and Fruity Snacks, as well as the manufacturing facilities acquired from Kellogg Company, will be managed by Ferrara Candy Company, which was acquired by a Ferrero-related company in 2017.

About Ferrero

Founded as a family business in Alba, Italy in 1946, Ferrero is the third-largest company in the global chocolate confectionary market, with global sales of over $12 billion, distribution across over 170 countries, and a workforce of more than 30,000 people across 55 countries.

Ferrero entered the U.S. in 1969 with Tic Tac breath mints and is now also known for bringing U.S. families simple joy through quality products including FERRERO ROCHER fine hazelnut chocolates, NUTELLA The Original Hazelnut Spread, KINDER JOY, FANNIE MAY chocolates, Butterfinger, BabyRuth, 100Grand, Raisinets, Wonka and the exclusive right to the Crunch brand for confectionary and certain categories in the U.S. For more information, follow us at @FerreroUSA.

About Ferrara Candy Company

Ferrara Candy Company, a related company of The Ferrero Group, is an industry leader in U.S. confections and one of the fastest growing confections companies in the country. A passionate team of more than 4,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the confections market for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS, Trolli, Brach's, Black Forest, Butterfinger, CRUNCH, Laffy Taffy and NERDS, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead, Red Hots and Now and Later. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has an operational network of manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities across North America. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

