KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 29, 2019 The Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) announced the establishment of the Center for Artificial Intelligence Talents (CAIT) located at the university's campus. CAIT considers digital education and the use of AI for everyone as a core requirement for professional success and participation in social and professional life.

"Our vision is to operate CAIT as an open action platform for AI use in education and training for science, business and society. According to that, CAIT is already committed to current projects. In a kind of 'sandbox', new ideas are playfully tested and underpinned by far-reaching educational and financing actions based on a reliable infrastructure," says Prof. Jivka Ovtcharova, founder of CAIT and head of the Institute for Information Management in Engineering at KIT.

The profit for companies is ensured by evaluating in a sandbox model whether the use of capital can be proved by measurable advantages and the investment risk can be minimized. This concept is currently being successfully implemented by various companies.

"AI is the greatest economic opportunity of all time and it is the right time for Europe to take its share. We have outstanding talent and CAIT was established to support and stimulate the AI thought leaders of tomorrow. Europe is to represent the future antipode and CAIT is a great asset," says Daniel Mattes, serial entrepreneur and founder of 42.cx, during his keynote speech at the CAIT opening ceremony. 42.cx, the leading research, advise and market intelligence provider for financial institutions and investors in the area of AI, is one of the co-operation partners and sponsors of CAIT.

As an independent authority 42.cx classifies the AI market and constantly monitors 11.000+ companies in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

42.cx operates a AI market intelligence platform, that is based on years of data collection from a multitude of data sources and allows customers to systematically scan the universe of AI companies for the best investment opportunities. A comprehensive network of experts - from AI scientists to financial market specialists - allows 42.cx to add human intelligence to the data. 42.cx is also the creator of the main Artificial Intelligence index, the AI-42 INDEX (Reuters RIC: .AI42), expressing the growth of public AI companies. AI-42 Market Intelligence Ltd. is based in London, UK.

