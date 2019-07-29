Egg White Powder Market Will Observe ~11% CAGR Over 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global egg white powder market is likely to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2019, and will witness strong growth in revenues in the near future, as indicated by a new Future Market Insights (FMI) study. The demand for egg white powder is increasing rapidly in line with growing applicability in multiple verticals, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, beverage processing, and dietary supplements.

FMI's report opines that while North America and Europe will remain prominent markets for egg white powder sales, the attractiveness of East Asian market is rising at a brisk pace. The study anticipates the growth of this market to be propelled by the expansion of food processing sector, coupled with the widening applicability of egg white powder in cosmetic and personal care industry, across East Asia, particularly China, South Korea, and Japan.

Convenient storage, affordability, and lasting shelf life of egg white powder continue to solidify its growing popularity over fresh eggs, among end users. While this remains a strong factor pushing demand for egg white powder, the stakeholders stand still staring at the potential impact of the 'vegan' trend, thriving all over the globe. The trend of veganism is observing its second wave of growth in developing countries, which further poses a threat to the egg white powder market, in both, developed and developing regional markets.

'Protein Supplements' - Key Category Pushing Sales

The analysis of egg white powder market on the basis of end use reveals that dietary supplements will continue to account for a prominent value share in the global egg white powder market. While the prevalence of chronic ailments is rising at an alarming rate, nutritional supplements have become an integral part of the lifestyle of a sizeable consumer pool. Moreover, the growing criticality of consuming protein-rich foods as a part of routine diet necessitates the adoption of wholesome protein sources, such as egg white powder.

The FMI study offers deep-dive analysis of the egg white powder market, which suggests that sales in B2B category will remain prominent in the long run, whereas that in B2C category will be modest. Revenue contribution from B2C sales of egg white powder is primarily sustained by hypermarkets and supermarkets, as the availability of protein-rich ingredients at retail and convenience stores is improving rapidly.

Egg White Powder Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global egg white powder market. Some of the examples of key players in the global egg white powder market are Merck KGaA, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Kewpie Corporation, NOW Health Group, Inc., Taiyo Kagaku Co. Ltd, AvangardCo Investments Public Limited, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, IGRECA, JW Nutritional, LLC, Rembrandt Foods, and Rose Acre Farms., Caneggs.com, Ovostar, Deps, and others.

The global market for egg white powder is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% between the forecast period 2019-2029. For exclusive insights on how the growth of 'vegan' trend will influence the market for the egg white powder landscape, write to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

