

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey is the main focus on Monday. Earnings reports are also closely watched by investors. Merck , Procter & Gamble, Apple, General Electric, Qualcomm, General Motors Verizon, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies due to report their quarterly results during the week. The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by at least 25 basis points.



Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading up.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 33.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 9.00 points.



The U.S. major averages closed in positive territory on Friday. The Nasdaq surged 91.67 points or 1.1 percent to 8,330.21, while the S&P 500 climbed 22.19 points or 0.7 percent to 3,025.86 and the Dow rose 51.47 points or 0.2 percent to 27,192.45.



On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for July will be issued by 10.30 am ET. The General Activity Index for minus 3.5, while it was minus12.1 in the prior month. Production Index in the prior month was a positive 8.9.



In the corporate sector, Pfizer Inc. reported solid second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.80 compared to $0.77, a year ago. Second-quarter revenues totaled $13.26 billion, a decrease of 2 percent compared to the prior-year quarter. Performance was primarily driven by 6 percent volume-driven operational growth in the company's Biopharma business.



Parker Hannifin Corp. said it has agreed to acquire privately-held Exotic Metals Forming Co. LLC for $1.725 billion in cash. The net transaction value is about $1.56 billion, when adjusted for approximately $170 million of expected tax benefits. Parker noted that the acquisition will add about $450 million in expected annual sales to its aerospace business, with long-term agreements in place for high growth, high volume programs.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged down 0.12 percent to 2,941.01 as data showed profits earned by China's industrial firms contracted in June after a brief gain the previous month, adding to fears of a slowdown. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.03 percent to 28,106.41.



Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average ended down 41.35 points or 0.19 percent at 21,616.80 while the broader Topix index closed 0.19 percent lower at 1,568.57.



Australian shares rose to close near record highs after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set all-time highs on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 32.40 points or 0.48 percent to 6,825.80, just 3 points shy of its best closing price ever. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 32.10 points or 0.47 percent at 6,911.40.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 5.18 points or 0.09 percent. Germany's DAX is up 15.64 points or 0.12 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 130.30 points or 1.73 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 16.49 points or 0.17 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 0.22 percent.



