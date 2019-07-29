Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services, an IAS Institute in Chennai, is Now Offering the IAS Exam Text Simulation

A Number of Sample Exams are Now Available Through the CACS Website

TAMILNADU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / The founders of Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS), an IAS institute in Chennai, are pleased to announce that the IAS Academy Online IAS Exam Test Simulation is now available for Chennai students.

To enroll in CACS and to get more information about the available exams, please visit https://exams.chinmayaias.com/.

As a spokesperson for one of the top IAS coaching centres in Chennai noted, students may select from a number of sample exams on the CACS website-they include a Model Question Paper Exam for 2019-2020 and a Scholarship Sample Exam for 2019-2020.

The fact that CACS is now offering IAS Exam Test Simulations will not surprise the many satisfied students who have received their training through the IAS Academy Online. Since it first opened about two years ago, CACS has quickly become known as the local bright star in the competitive examinations training industry.

The founders are devoted to nurturing excellence in their students and helping them to become committed and capable civil servants by assisting them in preparing for the Indian Civil Service examinations.

"Chinmaya IAS Academy is equipped with world class infrastructure that is complemented by goal-oriented teaching methodologies and interactive training materials like videos and presentations," the spokesperson noted, adding that the friendly staff help to make the classes even more interactive and interesting.

"Our faculty members are approachable anytime, and they provide excellent learning guidance to each student."

In addition, the Chinmaya IAS Academy focuses on teaching students an in-depth understanding of the Union Public Service Commission syllabus, covering all of its optional subjects. This way, IAS aspirants can focus their studies in a specific and disciplined manner.

About Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS):

Launched in July, 2017, Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS) has already risen to become the leading IAS Academy in Chennai and one of the top IAS coaching centers in South India. CACS is devoted to leading the path of transformation to create a better India, by training the youth to be exemplary Civil Servants who make the nation proud. For more information, please visit https://www.chinmayaias.com/.

