Global CBD Sales could See $3 Billion by 2021

With sizable consumer demand, CBD is quickly emerging as one of the most popular wellness ingredients in skincare products. In fact, demand is becoming so strong analysts at Greenwave Advisors estimating $3 billion global CBD market value by 2021. Analysts at Transparency Market Research say the market could double in value to $2.5 billion by 2026.

Better, according analysts at Jefferies, the CBD beauty market could reach $25 billion by 2028.

So, it's no wonder retailers have been quick to jump on the CBD sales bandwagon.

To date, Neiman Marcus, Vitamin Shopper, Kroger's, Barney's, DSW, CVS, and Walgreen's will all carry CBD products. Most recently, American Eagle Outfitters announced it would sell CBD-infused personal care products in 500 stores and online starting in October 2019.

Now, even Sephora consumers are able to buy products containing CBD in their stores.

The beauty chain began selling the Lord Jones' high CBD formula body lotion online in 2018. Now, that product is being sold in 170 Sephora locations. "At Sephora, we consistently strive to bring first-to-market product trends, innovation and experiences of the highest quality to our clients, and the growth of our CBD category is one such example of this," Cindy Deily, Sephora's vice president of skincare merchandising said, as quote by GreenState.

However, it appears this is just the start of an incredible CBD retail boom.

The Yield Growth Corporation is a Major Beneficiary

The Yield Growth Corporation announced that 130 retail locations throughout Canada and the U.S. have now agreed to sell Urban Juve products.

Urban Juve appeals to a savvy, health-conscious target market and the 130 retail stores have been strategically selected to help boost brand awareness in this key demographic. Key partnerships include multiple Smart Health Solutions locations in North and West Vancouver, People's Pharmacy in Vancouver, multiple Vitasave locations in BC and Ontario, Smith's Pharmacy in Ontario, Brow Down in Saskatoon, Lily Bar Sugaring in Langley, BC, Breathe Vape Lounge in Detroit and Inspired Boutique on Salt Spring Island, BC.

"We're executing on our marketing strategy to boost brand awareness and increase sales each month. We secured 130 retail locations to carry Urban Juve very quickly," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We believe that we're reaching the market at the perfect moment. The global demand by consumers for luxury, stylish skincare products continues to grow. Our unisex hemp-infused skin and body products are beautifully packaged and made with quality, clean ingredients. We think our brand is exactly what the market is looking for."

Better, the company just entered into a letter of intent to license the worldwide rights for eight cannabis product topical formulas to Antler Retail Inc. Antler's California subsidiary previously acquired licenses for 56 product formulas for the California market from Yield Growth.

After developing testing and packaging plans with Yield Growth, Antler now wishes to expand its license for 8 of the products for rights to worldwide distribution. The fee of $800k payable to Yield Growth will provide worldwide licensing rights to the following men's products developed by Yield Growth: hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and 4 essential oil colognes.

Yield Growth anticipates it will generate additional revenues through the license as the LOI contemplates that Yield Growth will provide packaging, marketing, manufacturing and distribution services to Antler for the men's line. The LOI contemplates that the license fee may be paid in stock but other fees are to be paid in cash on a monthly basis.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://yieldgrowth.com

