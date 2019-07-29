

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spansive, a company developing new wireless charging technology, issued a voluntary recall of about 950 units for its Chinese manufactured Source wireless, multi-phone chargers as they could pose burn injury risk.



The company said the metallic accessories attached to phones placed on the chargers could overheat while phones charge, and cause burns.



This recall was conducted voluntarily by Spansive under the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.



'Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled phone chargers and return them to Spansive for a full refund,' the CPSC said.



Spansive received only one report of a metallic phone accessory overheating, and there were no incidents or injuries reported so far.



The wireless chargers were manufactured in China and were imported Pi, Inc., doing business and rebranded as Spansive in April. The recalled chargers, identifiable by a green label on the bottom of the charger, were sold online at Spansive's website www.spansive.com for about $200 on May 23 and 24, 2019.



