Picton aims to be one of the consistently best-performing diversified UK-focused property companies listed on the LSE. Its property portfolio has established a strong track record of outperformance versus the MSCI Quarterly Property Index over one, three, five and 10 years and, combined with the effective use of moderate gearing and efficient operation, NAV total returns have been strong, including growing, fully-covered dividends. Positive returns continued in Q120 and strong reversionary potential and asset management initiatives are positive indicators for continued returns.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...