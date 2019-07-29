publity plans to transfer up to 94.9% of its stake in subsidiary publity Investor (Investor) to PREOS Real Estate (PREOS), a listed real estate investor controlled by publity's main shareholder. The transaction is structured as a capital increase for PREOS in exchange for a contribution in kind, implying a valuation for Investor of €400m. The deal will create a real estate investment group led by publity and valued at c €574m, according to company own estimates. We believe this will also solve a potential conflict between Investor and PREOS over deal origination given their similar investment focus.

