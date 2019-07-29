The growing prevalence of various female health conditions has become a serious concern across the world. As a result, various female health initiatives are being carried out by several organizations, including non-government organizations (NGOs). These initiatives are aimed at enabling and encouraging female patients to discuss their problems with the concerned professionals and avail necessary treatment. Such initiatives targeted at early diagnosis of illnesses such as cervical cancer will lead to the growth of the market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by type (drugs and vaccines) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global cervical cancer therapeutics market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., and Novartis AG, competing based on price, quality, and market presence.

"The treatment currently available for cervical cancer includes chemotherapy and biologics, such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. However, there are only a few biologics that are approved for the treatment of cervical cancer, which offers a huge opportunity for the rise of other treatment options. T-cell-based immunotherapy is gaining significant traction and is expected to play a pivotal role in the diagnosis of cervical cancer. T-cell-based immunotherapy is more specific and is entitled with broader therapeutic potential for cervical cancer," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five cervical cancer therapeutics market vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. is one of the leading global companies in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. The company's key offering for the treatment of cervical cancer includes TAXOL Injection, which is a clear, colorless to a slightly yellow viscous solution.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. owns and operates businesses under two segments that include pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company offers AVASTIN (bevacizumab), which is a VEGF-directed recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates under three segments, namely pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare, and vaccines. For the treatment of cervical cancer, the company offers CERVARIX, which is a vaccine used in females from 10 to 45 years of age to prevent early-stage cervical cancers (pre-cancerous lesions), pap smear abnormalities, and cervical cancer caused by HPV types 16 and 18.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. offers human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products, under its pharmaceutical segment. The company's key offerings in the cervical cancer therapeutics market include GARDASIL, GARDASIL 9, and KEYTRUDA.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG offers innovative medicines, under two business units, namely Novartis Pharmaceuticals and Novartis Oncology. The company offers HYCAMTIN, which is a topoisomerase inhibitor. HYCAMTIN (topotecan) for injection and intravenous use is supplied as a sterile, lyophilized, buffered, light yellow to greenish powder available in single-dose vials.

