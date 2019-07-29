

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved slightly in July, as pessimism weakened sharply in the construction sector and morale markedly strengthened in the services sector, survey data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 95.1 from 94.9 in June. In May, the score was 95.2.



The construction confidence index rose to -18 from -23.5, and the services sector measure climbed to 2 from -5.3 in the previous month.



The retail sentiment index held steady at 19.7, while the industrial confidence measure tumbled to -12.3 from 0.3.



