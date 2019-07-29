Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management is pleased to announce the appointment of Sally Pera to the Company's Advisory Board. A thought leader and corporate strategy expert, Ms. Pera will be instrumental in building integral relationships to further Vivera's mission of researching and developing non-addictive pain management solutions.

"I see such passion in every team member at Vivera," said Ms. Pera. "I'm thrilled to be joining Vivera at this important time to help move the company forward and focus on executing on Vivera's short-term and longer-term business objectives."

For over 20 years, Ms. Pera has been instrumental in growing organizations and communities into socially beneficial ventures. Until stepping down in 2017, she was the CEO of the Association for Corporate Growth Silicon Valley (ACGSV), an exclusive venue for CEOs and senior executives to network, learn, and link to the future of Silicon Valley. Ms. Pera held this position for 13 years, and during this time, she worked with over 2,500 CEOs and top executives as well as many San Francisco Bay Area colleges and universities, helping to expand ACGVS's prestigious recognition nationwide. Ms. Pera was also the founder and CEO of PeraConnect, an organization focussed on personal career building and business development outreach. Earlier in her career, Ms. Pera was the founder and CEO of Direct Mail Marketing Company of Northern California, a company she brought out of bankruptcy and grew to a multi-million dollar enterprise with 40 employees. Today, she sits on a number of boards including Sybil Systems, Phylos and now Vivera, where she adds value with strategic thought leadership, an extensive network of connections, organization and management consulting and emotional intelligence contributions.

"Ms. Pera is such an insightful connector and visionary," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "She is passionate about using her networking skills for the greater good of the community. We are very honored to have her on our Advisory Board."

"Growing up on a cattle ranch in Colorado where business was sealed with a handshake, I learned the value of personal relationships early on," added Ms. Pera. "People connect with people first and build trust based on those connections. I want to help Vivera build those connections and empower them to succeed."

Ms. Pera earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Journalism from Colorado College and a Master's Degree in Public Administration and Urban Planning from the University of Colorado Boulder. She has also received executive board training from Stanford University Directors College, the nation's premier executive education program for directors and senior executives of publicly traded firms. Ms. Pera is also an avid ballroom dancer.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

