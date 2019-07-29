CNH Industrial N.V.: The Energy-Efficient Production Line: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

London, July 29, 2019

Whether it's the move towards eliminating single use plastics, the growing concern over seaborne pollution or a renewed impetus for alternative fuels, there seems to be a new sense of urgency surrounding the topic of climate change and the search for a more sustainable future. What is certain is that it is going to take the combined efforts of individuals, governments and business to effect significant change and secure our planet for future generations. In this latest Top Story, we learn how CNH Industrial, a global leader in the capital goods sector, is playing its part in tackling climate change. Discover more at: cnhindustrial.com/energyefficiency_eng

Sustainability is a core value at CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) and one which is integrated into all aspects of the business from the promotion of staff awareness, to engaging with local communities, to the manufacturing process itself.

This latest Top Story focuses on some of the initiatives and solutions currently in place in CNH Industrial manufacturing plants across the globe which are aimed at cutting energy consumption and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. The feature explains how these improvement processes are underpinned by a robust energy management system and by the application of World Class Manufacturing principles, one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards. The energy-efficiency initiatives described range from the upgrading of existing infrastructures and equipment to the introduction of ingenious, cutting-edge technologies such as the recently installed solar-powered SmartFlower at the IVECO manufacturing plants in Valladolid, Spain, Annonay, France and Suzzara, Italy.

With the world facing an energy crisis and energy consumption having doubled in the last 40 years, CNH Industrial is finding new ways of reducing its environmental impact and optimizing energy consumption in all Company processes.

CNH Industrial N.V.

