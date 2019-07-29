Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 July to 26 July 2019.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
22/07/2019
FR0010313833
3000
82,5952
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
23/07/2019
FR0010313833
3000
85,2524
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
24/07/2019
FR0010313833
2000
86,0235
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
25/07/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
26/07/2019
FR0010313833
XPAR
TOTAL
8 000
84,4487
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005431/en/
Contacts:
Arkema