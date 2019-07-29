Andrew Morrison, former Business Development Manager at Rimilia, joins Cloudbooking as a figurehead of its American operations

Cloudbooking has appointed Andrew Morrison as its new North America Sales Manager as the company moves to further expand its presence in the US. Customers across the Atlantic, including Viacom, IHS Markit and Airbus, will increasingly be able to benefit from the support of experienced professionals with a proven track record, operating out of Cloudbooking's new premises in Virginia.

Bringing over two decades of sales and business experience to the role, Andrew offers a comprehensive set of fiscal, business development and problem-solving skills to Cloudbooking customers. He joins Cloudbooking having spent almost eighteen years with fintech trailblazers Rimila as a Business Development Manager, working on projects from customer work flows to AI and data capture.

With a 25% increase in Cloudbooking's US client base over the last 12 months, the business is looking to seasoned veterans of the American marketplace to help maintain the company's impressive marketplace momentum, as evidenced by the appointment of Rachel Collie as Global Channel Partner in June.

"Having been introduced to Gerry, I found that the company culture at Cloudbooking is something that I'd love to be a part of," said Morrison. "There's a customer and an employee-focused ethos throughout the business which offers something different to the American workspace it's adoptive rather than adaptive, which is a refreshing alternative to tired legacy platforms. The potential for Cloudbooking to continue building momentum is huge, and I can't wait to get started."

Gerry Brennan, CEO of Cloudbooking, said: "The expertise and sales experience that Andrew brings to the team will be fundamental to our growing team in the United States. Our new office colleagues enable us to provide even greater customer care, continuing to meet the demands of a rapidly growing workspace management industry. This appointment leaves us extremely well placed to continue making a meaningful difference to the American workplace."

