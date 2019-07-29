SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global IaaS Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Despite registering a spend growth at a CAGR of 27.65%, the gradual decrease in the adoption rate across the developed nations will shrink the IaaS market share on a global scale, thereby decelerating its spend momentum during the end of the forecast period. Factors like vendor lock-ins, the growing instances of security risks while operating in a cloud-based platform are deterring the category adoption across the IT industries in the developed countries. On the other hand, the proliferation of SMEs such as technology start-ups in APAC will favor a large-scale category adoption in the region, thereby improving the IaaS market share. This will also propel the spend momentum of this market during the forecast period.

The emerging technology start-ups in APAC are exhibiting a large-scale adoption of the IaaS model that caters to their requirement of IT infrastructure at low costs. This is resulting in the IaaS market to achieve its highest growth in APAC. In North America, the extensive adoption of private IaaS in the banking industry to enhance security and flexibility by tailoring the IaaS offerings to the specific needs of the local territory is influencing the IaaS market share in the region.

This procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for IaaS. This IaaS market procurement intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Things that buyers should avoid doing to avert vendor lock-ins are avoid using proprietary services such as billing and document management and limit engagement with service providers that use non-industry standards for API development," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This IaaS market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

During the forecast period, the demand for hybrid IaaS is expected to increase

Use of cloud spot market can yield cost-savings

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

