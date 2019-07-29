

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor company Rambus Inc. (RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, agreed Monday to acquire Northwest Logic, a market leader in memory, PCIe and MIPI digital controllers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The combination of complementary digital and physical IP portfolios from Northwest Logic and Rambus will create a one-stop-shop for SoC designers working on state-of-the-art applications across a broad range of high-performance markets.



Northwest Logic's innovative, best-in-class digital controllers will complement Rambus' proven strength in high-speed physical IP cores to offer one of the most comprehensive high-performance interface IP solutions in the industry.



The transaction is expected to close in the current calendar quarter of 2019. Although this transaction will not materially impact 2019 results due to the expected timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX