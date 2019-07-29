Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted unconditional approval of Bristol-Myers Squibb's pending acquisition of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

"Clearance from the European Commission is an important milestone toward completing our combination with Celgene and moves us one step closer to creating a leading biopharma company that is well positioned to develop and deliver innovative, meaningful medicines to patients," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The transaction remains subject to additional customary closing conditions and other regulatory approvals. Bristol-Myers Squibb intends to close the Celgene transaction at the earliest possible date, which it currently expects to be by the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and Bristol-Myers Squibb's pending acquisition of Celgene (the "Merger"). These statements may be identified by the fact they use words such as "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. One can also identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on historical performance and current expectations and projections about Bristol-Myers Squibb's future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond Bristol-Myers Squibb's control and could cause Bristol-Myers Squibb's future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other matters include, but are not limited to, the completion of the Merger may not occur on the anticipated terms and timing or at all; a condition to the closing of the Merger may not be satisfied; the combined company will have substantial indebtedness following the completion of the Merger; Bristol-Myers Squibb is unable to achieve the synergies and value creation contemplated by the Merger; Bristol-Myers Squibb is unable to promptly and effectively integrate Celgene's businesses; management's time and attention is diverted on transaction related issues; disruption from the transaction makes it more difficult to maintain business, contractual and operational relationships; the credit ratings of the combined company decline following the Merger; legal proceedings are instituted against Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene or the combined company; Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene or the combined company is unable to retain key personnel; and the announcement or the consummation of the Merger has a negative effect on the market price of the capital stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb and Celgene or on Bristol-Myers Squibb's and Celgene's operating results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol-Myers Squibb's and Celgene's respective business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol-Myers Squibb's and Celgene's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by their subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol-Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005438/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Carrie Fernandez

609-252-5222

Carrie.Fernandez@bms.com

or

Andy Brimmer Dan Katcher

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Investors:

Tim Power

609-252-7509

timothy.power@bms.com