Determined to Drive Change in the Home Care Industry: Join Savii CEO at One of her Upcoming Speaking Engagements

TAMPA, Florida, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 15 years of experience in the health care sector, Kristen Duell began her journey as a Personal Care Aid, when she discovered a passion for delivering exceptional care. A hunger to make a bigger impact led her down the path of health information technology, where she gained experience in roles involving implementation, sales, marketing, and training. In her current role as the CEO of Savii, Kristen is executing her vision to increase delivery of care through innovation by addressing the needs of home care agencies.

Kristen's passion for helping agencies down a path of success has led her to not just supplying them with a Savii solution but has inspired her to get out and speak to agencies at many large events across the country. Attendees can expect to walk away from her speaking engagements with applicable tips and tools for reducing agency turnover, boosting productivity and ultimately growing their agency.

"Caregiver retention is critical and it's true that it starts with excellent recruitment but there are so many tactics and tips to building a team that roots with your organization. As someone that has lived and breathed this industry my entire career, I am honored to be invited to so many trade associations to discuss strategies to combat our competitive and saturated market." - Kristen Duell

Where can you hear Kristen speak next?

Her next stop is in Orlando, FL, close to Savii headquarters. The Home Care Association of Florida is hosting HomeCareCon, their 30th annual conference, July 29th-August 1st.

The Association of Home & Hospice Care of North Carolina is holding a leadership conference October 28-29 at the Hotel Ballast in Wilmington, NC. Attending leaders can expect to return with innovative retention strategies.

The New York State Association of Health Care Provider's annual Management Conference & Exhibition will take place at the Renaissance Albany Hotel in Albany, NYOct. 23-24. The conference focuses on critical industry issues, where Kristen is excited to speak on how we can work together to drive change!

The list is rapidly growing

About Savii:

Savii is a private duty home care solution, focused on improving the quality of care and increasing profitability; the solution is laser-focused on driving efficiency while reducing staff turnover. We are on a mission to empower caregivers, embedding the latest in A.I. and mobile technologies. We envision a future where technology and patient care are symbiotic. Savii is owned by United Kingdom-based H.A.S. Technology Group, who has 20 years of stability and success in the international health care industry.

