The field of molecular radiotracer imaging has undergone significant technological advancements which augur well for the future of brain diagnostics and the evaluation of neurological diseases. PET/CT and PET/MRI have emerged as promising imaging techniques because of the easy availability of integrated MRI components for anatomical co-registration and clinical scanning systems with fully functional computed tomography (CT). Moreover, recent advancements in video EEG monitoring and increasing access to nuclear imaging modalities have also boosted the use of radiotracer imaging protocols for the presurgical evaluation of MRI-negative veterinary epilepsy patients. Advancements in radiotracers will be one of the significant factors that will fuel the growth of the nuclear imaging equipment market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (SPECT systems, hybrid PET systems, and planar scintigraphy), application (cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global nuclear imaging equipment market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Canon Inc., GE Healthcare Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Neusoft Corp., and Siemens Healthcare GmbH., competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the largest share of the nuclear imaging equipment market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as the rising preference for nuclear imaging technology for treating chronic diseases, advances in radiotracers, FDA-approved radiopharmaceuticals, growing incidence of cancer and CVD, along with increasing awareness about the effective use of radiopharmaceuticals will augment the growth prospects of the nuclear imaging market in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five nuclear imaging equipment market vendors

Canon Inc.

Canon Inc. operates in four segments: office, imaging system, industry and others, and medical system. The company's key offerings include Celesteion, which is a PUREViSION Edition PET/CT system. It offers patients the benefit of combining two technologies in a single, comfortable system. It consists of the largest PET/CT bore (90 cm) for improved patient experience and better access for oncology planning and therapy devices. It comes in 70 cm True Scan FOV, CT, and 70 cm PET FOV. This system is integrated with AIDR 3D the next step in the evolution of noise reduction technology.

GE Healthcare, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. operates through two segments: healthcare systems and life sciences. Its key offerings include NM 830, NM/CT 850, NM/CT 860, NM/CT 870 DR, NM/CT 870 CZT, Xeleris 4 DR, Discovery NM530c, Discovery MI, Discovery MI DR, and Discovery IQ.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates through four segments: personal health, diagnosis treatment, connected care health informatics, and other. The company's key offerings include:: Vereos, Ingenuity TF, TruFlight Select, BrightView, and BrightView XCT.

Neusoft Corp.

Neusoft Corp.'s key offering includes NeuSight PET/CT, which is an advanced design that provides good control. It consists of an LED screen with a 72 cm gantry and visualization navigation engine. It comes with internally self-shielded quality control named source. It also comes with intelligent QC as well as high sensitivity and resolution. Optimum image fusion creates good clinical performance, and the core technology matching feature provides accurate information for diagnosis PDR.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH operates through three segments: imaging, diagnostics, and advanced therapies. The company's key offerings include Symbia Intevo Bold, Symbia Intevo, Symbia Intevo Excel, Symbia Evo, Biograph mMR, Biograph Vision, and Biograph mCT Flow.

