Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 29-Jul-2019 / 15:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Chief Executive Simon Emeny today exercised the following options to subscribe for 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company: 5,190 options granted at a price of GBP5.78 each in July 2010 515 options granted at a price of GBP6.30 each in November 2010 6,397 options granted at a price of GBP7.09 each in July 2011 9,446 options granted at a price of GBP7.05 each in July 2012 4,945 options granted at a price of GBP9.10 each in July 2013 The shares were transferred to Mr. Emeny from the Company's Treasury Shares account. Mr. Emeny then sold the shares resulting from the exercise on the London Stock Exchange at a price per share of GBP10.70. Following the transfer of 26,493 'A' ordinary shares from the Company's Treasury Shares account on the above share options exercise the issued share capital for 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each is 33,578,093 of which 1,463,805 (4.36%) are held in treasury. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 29 July 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 14973 EQS News ID: 848255 End of Announcement EQS News Service

