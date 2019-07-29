Company's Fourth Worldwide Location in Fort Lauderdale Will Be Led by Aviation Technical Services Veteran Pierre Eriksson

SGI Aviation Services ("SGI Aviation"), an independent advisor to the aviation industry, providing technical consulting and advisory services in the areas of aircraft and engine asset management, announced today the opening of a new office location in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Pierre Eriksson, an aviation technical services veteran who boasts more than three decades of industry experience in providing support for commercial aviation, will head Florida operations as VP Technical and Area Manager Americas, further strengthening the company's position in the Americas and supporting the region's customers and projects with the broad range of industry-leading services.

"This fourth global office location is part of our continued strategy to strengthen SGI Aviation's worldwide network and enhance services to our expanding customer base," said SGI Aviation Chief Executive Officer Paolo Lironi. "SGI Aviation's decision to open an office in Florida was driven by our customers' requirement to have a local point of contact. We plan to further expand the office as we win more projects in the U.S. and, even more, in Central and South Americas. The Florida office will serve our worldwide customers."

Eriksson joined SGI Aviation one year ago, after working for seven years as Vice President, Technical the Americas at the world's largest aircraft lessor AerCap, where he handled all technical aspects of aircraft leasing, including being part of the technical team during the acquisition of ILFC. Prior to AerCap, Eriksson served for more than a decade as dedicated consultant for GECAS, being involved extensively in P2F conversions, challenged asset analysis, MR analysis, repossessions, redeliveries, deliveries, new aircraft development, among many other functions. Eriksson began his aviation career in 1986, as a license engineer, and holds numerous type licenses, including his US FAA A P license.

"I look forward to working with SGI Aviation's management to further validate our market-leading aircraft asset management and advisory service platform, while positioning our company for future growth in the Americas," commented Pierre Eriksson, VP Technical and Area Manager Americas.

The company's new Florida office is located at 2200 N. Commerce Parkway, Suite 234, Weston, FL 33326. SGI Aviation can be contacted at +1 703 650 9259 or periksson@sgiaviation.com.

ABOUT SGI AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2008, SGI Aviation Services ("SGI Aviation") is a worldwide leader in Aviation Technical Services and Asset Management. With its worldwide presence, the company offers a wide range of products and services designed to sharing its unique knowledge and independent position for its customers. www.sgiaviation.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005460/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Chris Water

cwater@sgiaviation.com; +31 20 880 4246