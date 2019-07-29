

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the strong upward move seen last week, stocks have given back some ground in morning trading on Monday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are pulling back off last Friday's record highs, although the narrower Dow is bucking the downtrend.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 37.46 points or 0.1 percent at 27,229.91, the Nasdaq is down 64.88 points or 0.8 percent at 8,265.33 and the S&P 500 is down 7.31 points or 0.2 percent at 3,018.55.



Notable advances by healthcare giants Merck (MRK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter& Gamble (PG) are contributing to the modest gain by the Dow.



Meanwhile, the pullback by the broader markets partly reflects profit taking, with traders cashing in on last week's gains ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points in a proactive mood aimed at offsetting the negative effects of the U.S.-China trade war.



Assuming the Fed cuts rates as expected, traders are likely to pay close attention to accompanying statement for clues about the potential for future rate cuts.



On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release it closely watched monthly jobs report, which could also have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.



Employment is expected to climb by 170,000 jobs in July after jumping by a much bigger than expected 224,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Reports on personal income and spending, consumer confidence, pending home sales, manufacturing activity and the U.S. trade deficit are also likely to attract attention in the coming days.



Oil service stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside in morning trading, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down by 3.9 percent to its lowest intraday level in over a month.



The sell-off by oil service stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of crude oil, with crude for September delivery slipping $0.09 to $56.11 a barrel.



Natural gas, software, and biotechnology stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while tobacco stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, most European stocks are turning in a lackluster performance, although U.K. stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has spiked by 1.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are on opposite sides of the unchanged line.



In the bond market, treasuries remain firmly positive after showing an initial upward move. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.3 basis points at 2.058 percent.



