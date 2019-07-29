Several market players in diabetic neuropathy market are increasingly focusing on the development of disease-modifying drugs for the treatment of diabetic neuropathy. The US FDA has approved tablets as a once-daily therapy for managing the neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Moreover, several companies are also encouraging the development of investigational injection therapies for treating painful diabetic neuropathy. With the approval of new drugs and the presence of a strong drug pipeline, the diabetic neuropathy drugs market will grow significantly during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by the mechanism of action (calcium channel alpha-2-delta ligand, SNRIs and TCAs, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global diabetic neuropathy drugs market 2019-2023.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global diabetic neuropathy drugs market is highly competitive with major vendors such as DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc., competing based on price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"Vendors in the diabetic neuropathy market are also focusing on developing novel biologics for treating diabetic foot ulcer, peripheral arterial disorders, and diabetic neuropathies. Companies are also focused on launching injectable gene therapy aimed at long-term pain relief. In addition to new drug approvals, the constant development of biologics will further boost the diabetic neuropathy drugs market growth in the forthcoming years," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Top five diabetic neuropathy drugs market vendors

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED operates in four segments: Innovative Pharmaceuticals Business, Generic Business, Vaccine Business, and OTC Related Business. Its key offering includes Tarlige, which is used to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company operates through two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. Its key offering includes CYMBALTA, which is used to treat neuropathic pain.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services operates through three segments: pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. The company's key offering includes NUCYNTA, which is an opioid analgesic used to treat diabetic neuropathy pain.

Novartis AG

Novartis AG operates through three segments: innovative medicines, Sandoz, Alcon. The company's key offering includes Tegretol, which is an anticonvulsant medication used primarily for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

Pfizer Inc.

Pfizer Inc. operates through two segments: Innovative Health and Essential Health. The company's key offering includes NEURONTIN, which is used to treat neuropathic pain.

