The Central and Eastern Europe data center market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2024.

The report considers the present scenario of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2019-2024. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center construction market.

The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market by electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, tier standards, general construction, and countries.

Key Highlights

The internet penetration in Eastern Europe is 74%. Russia has 90 million internet users with more than 60% of users accessing the internet through mobile devices.

In July 2017, Russia adopted the Russia Digital Economy Program with an expected annual budget of $1.8 billion until 2025.

Smart city development initiatives taken by governments in countries such as Austria, Poland, and Russia will fuel the growth of edge data centers in the region.

The growth in artificial intelligence and IoT will increase the demand for edge computing and edge data center deployment in the region.

Increase in lithium-ion UPS system adoption will reduce the OPEX of the facility from a UPS standpoint.

Over 60% of data center deployments will install 2N redundant rack PDUs.

Market Insights

The growth in cloud computing to bring hyperscale investment, increased investment by colocation providers, Increased initiatives for the digital economy, and growing demand for edge data centers and increased investment in big data technology are expected to drive the datacenter investment in CEE.

Cloud computing is one of the fastest growing segments of the IT market in Poland. The segment generated over $250 million of revenue in 2018, whereas Austria contributed over $650 million for the same year.

Governments in Central Europe are accelerating the adoption of cloud services and moving toward e-governance. In the Central and Eastern Europe data center market, Poland is in the process of developing e-government, which aims to bring all online government services and information together at one place. CEE is becoming a center for gaming developers and software development houses, with several companies emerging as the fastest growing ones in the region.

The ICT and finance and insurance sectors are identified as digital leaders in CEE, contributing maximum growth toward the digital economy. However, manufacturing, trade, and transportation sectors are gradually increasing their digital growth in the region. IoT, big data and artificial intelligence are likely to accelerate digitization in CEE. Currently, IoT technology has the potential to boost the digital economy by $180 billion.

Equinix, Interxion, IXcellerate, Boosteroid, DEAC, and DataLine are the prominent investors/vendors in the Central and Eastern Europe data center market.

Key Deliverables

An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise data center operators

Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the region

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market during the forecast period

Classification of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the Central and Eastern Europe data center market

Presence of prominent data center investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the Central and Eastern Europe data center market

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Snapshot

2. List of Data Center Investment in CEE

3. Investment Opportunities in CEE

Market Overview

Investment Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Market Share by Infrastructure 2018

4. Investment by Area

Market Overview

Area Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

5. Investment by Power Capacity

Market Overview

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

6. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Trends

7. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Market Overview

Server Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Storage Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Network Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

8. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

Market Overview

UPS Systems Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Generators Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Transfer Switches Switchgears Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Rack PDU Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Other Electrical Infrastructure Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

9. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Overview

Cooling Systems Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Rack Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Other Mechanical Infrastructure Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

10. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Cooling Systems

Market Overview

CRAC CRAH Units Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Chiller Units Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Cooling Towers Dry Cooling Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Other Cooling Units Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

11. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by General Construction

Market Overview

Building Development Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Installation Commissioning Services Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Building Design Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Physical Security Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

DCIM Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

12. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Market Overview

Tier I II Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Tier III Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Tier IV Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

13. Central and Eastern Europe Data Center Market by Geography

Poland and Austria

Market Overview

Investment Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Area Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Russia and the Czech Republic

Market Overview

Investment Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Area Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Other Countries

Market Overview

Investment Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Area Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

Power Capacity Market Size Forecast 2018 2024

14. Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Datacenter Investors

Companies Mentioned

Atos

Arista

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Fujitsu

Supermicro

AODC

Arup

Astron

Citrus Solutions

eld

H1 Systems

ISG

M+W &Exyte

Qumak

Warbud

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Eaton

Euro Diesel

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

MTU On Site Energy

Riello UPS

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Socomec

Stulz

Vertiv

3data

A1 Telekom

CEZ Group

De Novo

Equinix

Interxion

ITL Group

itself s.r.o.

Lidl

Talex

Vapor IO

