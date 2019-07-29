

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Millennials face an unusually expensive cost of living amid challenging economic conditions and are becoming financially independent much later in life than their parents did, a survey has found.



The MU30 Millennial Financial Independence Survey 2019, conducted by an independent personal finance site Money Under 30, covered 1,000 millennials. The survey found that while millennials definitely have high hopes for the future, financial success has eluded them.



According to the survey, parents are the most common source of financial support. Almost half of the millennials surveyed, or 48 percent, said they approach their parents first for financial support in emergency situations. Still, 29.6 percent also said they have never asked anyone for financial support at all.



46 percent of the respondents said they get monthly help from their parents to cover basic costs such as cell phone, groceries, rent, health insurance and gas.



The survey found that millennials are struggling to manage their finances and save money amid today's high cost of living. In order to save money, they are willing to forego shopping, alcohol and outing.



31 percent of those surveyed said they are willing to give up buying coffee or meals at restaurants in order to save money, while 23 percent are willing to sacrifice alcohol.



Millennials are set to to become the largest living generation in the U.S. and become critical players in the U.S. economy. However, 80 percent of millennials feel they will achieve material goals later in their lives than their parents did.



The impeding factors to achieving goals such as finding their dream job or buying a house, include skyrocketing tuition costs and high levels of student debt.



39 percent of the millennials surveyed said that low salary was an impediment to their financial growth, while 26 percent attributed rent and mortgage payments as a hindrance. Another 24 percent said student debt was the major impeding factor to financial growth.



According to the survey, 23 percent of millennials are not able to save any of their earnings for future use, while 60 percent of them have less than $5,000 in savings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX