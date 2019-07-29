

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Four people, including the assailant, were killed and 15 others wounded after a gunman went on a shooting spree at the famed Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California Sunday.



The shooting incident took place at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park, southeast of San Jose, at around 5.30 pm.



The gunman, said to be in his early thirties, has been firing indiscriminately, when he was shot dead by police.



The suspect used 'some sort of a rifle,' Gilroy police chief Scot Smithee told reporters. He said the police are hunting for a second suspect.



The victims included a 6 year old boy.



Gilroy police has opened a witness and family reunification line at (408) 846-0583.



Tens of thousands of people attend the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival, which is famous for its rich food and music.



President Donald Trump thanked the members of law enforcement, 'who swiftly killed the shooter.'



'We reaffirm our national will to answer violence with the courage, determination and resolve of one American family,' he said at the White House.



Responding to the news, veteran Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said, 'Our corrupt political system, which is controlled by the gun lobby, has a lot of waking up to do'.



He called on US lawmakers to get serious about gun control.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX