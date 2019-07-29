Asiacell Sponsors TEDx Baghdad 2019 Conference

BAGHDAD, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asiacell Telecom announced that it was the main sponsor of the ninth version of TEDx Baghdad 2019 which was held in Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, Saturday, July 20, 2019. TEDx Baghdad 2019 is a unique worldwide conference aiming at bringing Iraqi innovations and innovators to light, providing them with a global touch, linking Iraqi innovators from outside and inside together and help Iraq regain its outstanding position as a center of science and knowledge in the Middle East.

Asiacell's sponsorship of the activities of the Conference comes within its strategy and orientation to vitally contribute in the community in terms of supporting the youth and it is a further confirmation of its management policy that supports quality projects and activities in its capacity as a main partner in all technical and developmental activities.

Asiacell's hosting of this global conference, being one of the most important platforms for presenting successful projects, bringing ideas worth spreading to light, will contribute to supporting active developmental programs through which youth capacity renewed and motivated for achieving what was once they thought impossible. Many highly experienced people addressed the conference on their fields of specialty and who have a big role to play in implementing huge developmental projects in different fields.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Abdulla Hassan, Asiacell's Official Spokesperson said, "As we consider ourselves in the forefront of supporting the youth sector and youth initiatives with aspirations to development, we have decided to keep on supporting TEDx Baghdad 2019 for the big role it plays in cultivating the mentality of the Iraqi youth."

Dr. Yhiya Al-Abdali, founder of TEDx Baghdad 2019: "We are very glad to see Asiacell Company continue its support to different TEDx conferences in Iraq. We consider it a strategic partner in providing support to the continuous activity of the ambitious Iraqi youth."

It is worthy to mention that holding of TEDx conference is in line with the fast and big steps taken by Asiacell through signing of long-term contracts with giant telecom companies; Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson for improving and upgrading Asiacell network for connectivity and data services.

About Asiacell

Asiacell is a leading provider of quality mobile telecommunications and data services in Iraq with a subscriber base of nearly 14.2 million customers as of January 1st 2019. Asiacell was the first mobile telecommunications provider in Iraq to achieve nationwide coverage, offering its services across all the Iraqi governorates including the national capital Baghdad and all other major Iraqi cities. Asiacell's network covers 97.78% of the Iraqi population, which makes its national coverage the widest among the mobile operators in Iraq.

Asiacell is also the best internet provider with its 3.9G data services, offering the best network coverage in the entire of Iraq since January 2015.

Asiacell provides prepaid mobile communications service that forms 99% of its subscribers (as of November 2016). Prepaid lines offers include some amended package offers to suit different sectors of the market, including young people and women, and an innovative service targeting millions of visitors to Iraq every year. Asiacell also provides post-paid services to companies and individuals.

Asiacell is also the value share leader in the market, the fact that indicates the trust and confidence of higher value and corporate segment customers.

Asiacell has a state-of-the-art customer service facility that serves 24 hours a day 7 days a week to support customers' requirements with dedicated teams to serve corpora.

Asiacell serves the needs of its customers through retail and franchise outlets of as many as 21000 points of sales and outlets throughout the country.

On February 26th 2017 at the Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, Spain, the GSMA announced that Asiacell is the winner of the GSMA's "Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award" for 2017.

Asiacell and other honorees were recognized for their work in supporting millions of Syrian refugees who have been displaced by the conflict in their home country. Worth to mention that The King of Spain Felipe VI was present at the ceremony and went under his patronage.

Recently in 2017, the largest Telecom and internet provider, and international Wikimedia Foundation announced to launch "Wikipedia Zero" service to 14.2 million Iraqis through Asiacell network. The new service will enable 14.2 million Iraqi subscribers to have free access to Wikipedia without the need to purchase data quotas so as to access the contents of the largest world encyclopedia and edit them.

Earlier in 2017, the GSMA announced that Asiacell along with other telecommunications companies won the Association's "Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry Award" for the year. The award came as the recognition of Asiacell's efforts in supporting Syrian refugees displaced by the current conflict in their home country. The GSMA award, also known as Glomo Award, was presented to the honorees amidst ceremonies held in Barcelona, Spain.

Also in 2017, Nielsen Company, a famous global marketing research company for data analytics recognized Asiacell as a leading telecom company in top of mind awareness and Brand Health Performance in Iraq which also gained high levels of subscribers satisfaction.

Asiacell won the Dubai-based Telecom Review Summit top award for its joint CSR project Connect to learn (CTL) in partnership with Ericson and IRC in December 2016.

Asiacell, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Ericsson won the 'Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Campaign of the Year at the CommsMEA Awards 2016 in Dubai, UAE.

In December 2014, Asiacell won the best corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative award in CommsMEA international festival in Dubai for its humanitarian and connectivity programs for the refugees and internally displaced population of Iraq.

In a pioneering achievement it fulfilled at the beginning of 2013, Asiacell won "mWomen" award granted by International Mobile Telecommunications Union for the category of the best communications services provided to women in the nascent markets, in recognition of its active role and efforts it made to develop communications industry in Iraq that culminated with the launch of innovative "Almas" line in Global Mobile Awards that belongs to International Mobile Telecommunications Conference held in Barcelona, Spain.

In November 2013, Asiacell won top prize in 'Corporate Finance' category for its record-breaking IPO, at ACT 2013 awards during The Association of Corporate Treasurers Middle East (ACTME) conference held in Dubai.

In April 2013, Asiacell received the 'The Best Equity Capital Market Deal Award' during the TMT Finance Middle East & North Africa 2013 Conference held in Dubai.

In 2012, Asiacell was recognized by the French market research firm Altai as being Iraq's leading brand - not only in the mobile telecommunications market but across all sectors - a reflection of Asiacell's strong brand recognition and its established reputation for quality, reliability and service.

In 2011, the Iraqi Ministry of Communications (MOC) recognized Asiacell as the "best GSM operator" in Iraq.

