Regulatory News:

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK):

Consolidated data (in millions of euro) S1 2019 S1 2018 Revenue 18.0 21.5

Revenue for Baikowski, a global specialist in the manufacture of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites, has amounted to €18 million for the first half of 2019.

The level of half-yearly billings has little significance (since the Group's activity is subject to long-term cycles) and is only partly comparable to the same period of 2018 which had the benefit of a somewhat exceptional pattern of sales.

During the period, the Group's activity has nevertheless been marked by an excellent level of business in its markets for polishing and very technical applications (ceramics…), which has compensated for the general slowdown in the automotive and electronic markets and the expected contraction of the market for traditional lighting.

Next date for your diary: publication of the half-yearly results for 2019 on 6 September 2019

About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2018, Baikowski achieved revenue of €42 million.

See all company information on: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ypcOZkT7RxGf5HC_aW70g

https://www.linkedin.com/company/6042878/

https://twitter.com/BaikowskiTeam

http://weixin.qq.com/r/Lio1LaTEvfnCreBO9388

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190729005071/en/

Contacts:

Aelium

Financial communication

Jérôme Gacoin

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

finance@baikowski.com