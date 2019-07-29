Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces today its half-year report on liquidity contract with Oddo BHFat June 30, 2019.

Under the liquidity contract granted by NAVYA to Oddo BHF, the following resources were held in the liquidity account on June 30, 2019

70,136 shares

shares 65,953.98 euros in cash

It is recalled that at the time of the last half-yearly balance sheet, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

74,819 shares

shares 49,248.13 euros in cash

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With more than 290 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The AUTONOM SHUTTLE, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and more than 130 units have been sold as of 30 June 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The AUTONOM TRACT, whose first road tests will start shortly, is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

