Seacoast Commerce Bank Announces Hiring of Ian Dooley, SVP and SBA Business Development Officer, San Antonio, TX

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2019 / Seacoast Commerce Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTC PINK: SCBH) today announced the hiring of Ian Dooley as Senior Vice President and Small Business Administration ("SBA") Business Development Officer. Mr. Dooley will be located in San Antonio, Texas. He brings proven success in SBA production to Seacoast's already "best in class" SBA Division and will be helping small businesses facilitate the acquisition, development, and refinance of their commercial real estate properties.

Ian has over 20 years of extensive banking and finance experience spanning servicing, credit analysis, underwriting, management and business development. While attending the University of Texas at San Antonio ("UTSA"), Ian began his career with Citibank in 1998 then moved to USAA's Mortgage Lending Division in 2002 where he rapidly became a top 5 lender, serving clients throughout Texas. After earning his graduate degree from UTSA in 2012, he became an analyst for Wells Fargo where he worked closely with market lenders and their borrowers to ensure accurate, and complete underwriting packages to facilitate quick turn-times. Most recently, Ian worked at TransPecos Bank in San Antonio, Texas, where he was promoted to be their SBA Department Manager and asked to build their SBA business from scratch. As a player/coach, Ian originated $65 million of SBA loans over the last four years.

"We are very excited that Ian has decided to join our team. His deep SBA experience and expertise helping small business entrepreneurs pursue their dreams of owning or improving their facilities will serve us well as we look to expand our business in the San Antonio and Austin markets," stated Don Mercer, Executive Vice President, SBA National Sales Manager. Ian can be reached by email at idooley@sccombank.com or at (210) 584-6785.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings: Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with the Bank having four full-service banking branches in San Diego and Orange County, California, and loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Oregon, Massachusetts, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, please visit www.scbholdings.com; to learn more about Seacoast Commerce Bank, visit www.sccombank.com, or contact Richard M. Sanborn, President and Chief Executive Officer at (858) 432-7001.

For more information on Seacoast Commerce Bank's SBA lending platform, please contact David H. Bartram, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and SBA Division Manager at (858) 432-7002.

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding the anticipated development and expansion of the Bank's business, and the intent, belief or current expectations of the Bank, its directors or its officers, are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such "forward-looking" statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the local and national economy, the Bank's performance and regulatory matters.

