Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
29.07.2019 | 17:58
PR Newswire

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Doc re Submission of Document

PR Newswire

London, July 29

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT

Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2019

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 31 May 2019 may also be viewed at:

http://www.blackrock.co.uk/thrg


29 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta