LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, July 29
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company has been notified by Sally Williams, Non-Executive Director, that on 26 July 2019 she purchased 1,414 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £7.085 per share.
Following this transaction, Sally Williams has an interest in the Company of 1,414 common shares, representing 0.0007%.
The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Sally Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of common shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
1,414
£10,018.19
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-07-26
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
|Christopher Head
Company Secretary
29 July 2019
|+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com