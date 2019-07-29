sprite-preloader
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 29

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by Sally Williams, Non-Executive Director, that on 26 July 2019 she purchased 1,414 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £7.085 per share.

Following this transaction, Sally Williams has an interest in the Company of 1,414 common shares, representing 0.0007%.

The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameSally Williams
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of common shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£7.0851,414
d)Aggregated information
1,414
£10,018.19
e)Date of the transaction 2019-07-26
f)Place of the transaction(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
29 July 2019		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta