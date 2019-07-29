

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While profit taking has contributed to a pullback by tech stocks, the broader markets are turning in a lackluster performance during trading on Monday as traders await the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is up 72.78 points or 0.3 percent at 27,265.23, the Nasdaq is down 48.41 points or 0.6 percent at 8,281.80 and the S&P 500 is down 3.64 points or 0.1 percent at 3,022.22.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders look ahead to the Fed announcement, with the central bank widely expected to cut rates by at least 25 basis points in a proactive move aimed at offsetting the negative effects of the U.S.-China trade war.



Assuming the Fed cuts rates as expected, traders are likely to pay close attention to accompanying statement for clues about the potential for future rate cuts.



On Friday, the Labor Department is due to release it closely watched monthly jobs report, which could also have a significant impact on the outlook for rates.



Employment is expected to climb by 170,000 jobs in July after jumping by a much bigger than expected 224,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.



Reports on personal income and spending, consumer confidence, pending home sales, manufacturing activity and the U.S. trade deficit are also likely to attract attention in the coming days.



Sector News



Oil service stocks continue to see substantial weakness in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunging by 3.7 percent to its lowest intraday level in over a month.



The sell-off by oil service stocks comes even though the price of crude oil is roughly flat on the day. Crude for September delivery is edging down by $0.04 to $56.16 a barrel.



Significant weakness is also visible among natural gas stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index.



Housing, software and steel stocks are also seeing considerable weakness, while tobacco stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, U.K. stocks moved sharply higher on the day, although most European stocks turned in a lackluster performance. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index spiked by 1.8 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries remain firmly positive after showing an initial upward move. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 2.060 percent.



