sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 29.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,36 Euro		-0,05
-3,55 %
WKN: A1C7DM ISIN: US6708662019 Ticker-Symbol: 5OKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,36
1,53
26.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OKEY GROUP SA GDR
OKEY GROUP SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OKEY GROUP SA GDR1,36-3,55 %
FN Beta