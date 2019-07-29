

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat with a slightly positive bias on Monday, after a somewhat lackluster session.



Investors were largely staying on the sidelines as they looked ahead to key events such as the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting and resumption of U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark SMI ended up 2.79 points, or 0.03%, at 9,970.87. The index scaled a low of 9,916.36 and a high of 10,000.55 in the session.



Among the gainers in the SMI index, Givaudan ended 1.7% up and Nestle advanced 1.13%.



Swisscom, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holdings, SGS, UBS Group and LafargeHolcim gained 0.3 to 0.8%.



Among the losers, ABB shed 1.3% and Novartis declined nearly 1%. Adecco, Roche Holding and Swatch Group lost 0.4 to 0.6%.



In the midcap section, Clariant shed 2.2% after Saudi Basic Industries Corp., the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals firm, reportedly said it has no interest in taking over Clariant.



Georg Fischer and VAT Group declined 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.



Sonova moved up 2.6%. Dufry, PSP Swiss Property, Partners Group, Sunrise Communications, Swiss Prime Site, Logitech International, Helvetia, Julius Baer, Kuehne & Nagel and Barry Callebaut posted modest gains.



