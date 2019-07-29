Atos International: Atos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity

Paris, July 29 2019 - Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with shareholders from IDnomic , European leader in digital identity management infrastructure, with a view to acquiring it. This acquisition will enable the creation of a major cybersecurity player in digital identity management and PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) solutions publishing.

IDnomic's expertise in PKI technology, its digital trust solutions and its strategic offer in SaaS mode (Software as a Service) would complement Atos' existing cybersecurity product offerings, in particular its Horus range which is dedicated to securing IoT, Trustcenter for issuing and managing security certificates, the Evidian range which is focused on identity and access management and the Trustway range for data protection. These new offers would enable the Atos Group to reinforce its position as a European leader in cybersecurity by creating solutions that meet the needs generated by the digital uses of today and tomorrow.

IDnomic's capital (110 employees) is currently held by T.D.H. (Thierry Dassault Holding), Thales, Idemia, Banque des Territoires and Euro-Information.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of the year and is subject to information and consultation from the employee representative bodies of both companies.

About IDnomic

IDnomic , the commercial brand name of Keynectis SA, is the leading European provider of trust services for the protection and management of digital identities. It delivers digital identities to individuals (citizens, employees) and to connected machines and objects (computer networks and equipment, mobiles, intelligent transport, etc.) through its PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) solutions.

Every day, IDnomic supports millions of people who need to authenticate themselves on a network, access confidential resources from their PC, tablet or mobile and use their passport or electronic identity document. Anywhere and anytime, IDnomic protects all their digital uses

