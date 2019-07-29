

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged up slightly on Monday, ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which kicks off on Tuesday.



A somewhat subdued dollar, due to an imminent reduction in interest rate by the Fed, supported the yellow metal's marginal rise.



Persisting worries about global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions contributed as well to gold's uptick.



The dollar index, which rose to 98.17, retreated to 98.07 later on, but was still up in positive territory with a marginal gain of about 0.06%.



Gold futures for August settled at $1,420.40 an ounce, gaining $1.10, or 0.78%.



On Friday, gold futures for August ended up $4.60, or about 0.3%, at $1,419.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for September ended up $0.043, at $16.440 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.7175 per pound, gaining $0.0325 for the session.



The Fed is widely expected to reduce interest rate by 25 basis points when it ends its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.



Markets are eagerly awaiting the Jerome Powell's post meeting speech to know the likely future stance of the central bank amid a protracted tariff dispute with China.



After talks came to a halt a couple of months ago, top officials from the world's two largest economies, the U.S. and China, are set to resume discussions on Tuesday.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are set to hold talks this Tuesday and Wednesday in Shanghai with a Chinese delegation led by the country's Vice Premier Liu He.



