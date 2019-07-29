

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday, amid expectations the upcoming U.S.-China trade discussions will help the two countries move closer to agreeing on a near-term deal and on an imminent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September settled at $56.87 a barrel, up $0.67, or about 1.2%, from previous close.



On Friday, crude oil futures for September ended up $0.18, or about 0.3%, at $56.20 a barrel.



After an emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna on Sunday, Iranian official Abbas Araqchi said, 'The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments.'



The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to review its monetary policy. The central bank is widely expected to announce a rate cut of 25 basis points. Traders await more information with regard to outlook for future rates.



Traders were also weighing energy demand prospects amid fears of a slowdown after profits earned by China's industrial firms contracted in June after a brief gain in the previous month.



Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Saturday showed industrial profits in China fell 3.1% in June from a year earlier to 601.9 billion yuan ($87.5 billion).



