

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) revealed a profit for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $317 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $439 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $3.21 billion from $3.46 billion last year.



Dish Network Corp. earnings at a glance:



