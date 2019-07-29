

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $296 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $200 million or $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $838 million from $830 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $200 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q2): $838 Mln vs. $830 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.10.



