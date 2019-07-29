

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $72.3 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $103.2 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Service Corp. International reported adjusted earnings of $87.1 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $812.6 million from $796.1 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $87.1 Mln. vs. $82.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $812.6 Mln vs. $796.1 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 - $1.95



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX