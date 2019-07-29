

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar stayed up in positive territory right through Monday's session, with traders largely expecting a 25-basis points cut in U.S. interest rate and some progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



Although the greenback gained ground against most major currencies, the uptick was not any significantly pronounced as traders chose to wait for clear signals.



The dollar index, which rose to 98.17 about an hour before noon, declined gradually thereafter and was last seen at 98.02, up slightly from previous close.



Against the euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1137 (down 0.18%), after having strengthened to 1.1114 earlier in the day.



The British Pound Sterling dropped to $1.2212 before noon and edged up slightly to $1.2224 by late afternoon, still down by about 1.3% from previous close.



The sterling tumbled amid speculation Britain will exit the European Union without a deal in October.



Meanwhile, the UK private sector activity continued to fall in three months to July but at a slightly slower pace, the monthly growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Sunday.



The dollar rose 108.90 yen and latter eased to 108.78, still holding in positive territory with a modest gain.



Against the Aussie and Swiss Franc, the dollar was down 0.14% and 0.17%, with the respective pairs trading at 0.6901 and 0.9915, respectively. Against the loonie, the greenback was up marginally at 0.9915.



The Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting kicks off on Tuesday and the bank is widely expected to cut its interest rate. The accompanying statement from the Fed is expected to provide clues about the bank's outlook for interest rates and growth.



President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter today that a small interest rate cut by the Fed would not be sufficient. He accused Fed officials of acting more cautiously than China and Europe.



Traders were also looking ahead to the resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



On the trade front, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are set to hold talks this Tuesday and Wednesday in Shanghai with a Chinese delegation led by the country's Vice Premier Liu He.



