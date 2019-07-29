

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $66.8 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $56.6 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.68 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



AK Steel Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $66.8 Mln. vs. $56.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.21 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.37 to $0.44



