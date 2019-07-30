Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2019) - MG Capital Corporation (TSXV: MGX.P) ("MG" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent (the "LOI") with DLP Resources Inc. ("DLP"), a privately held corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia (together referred to as the "Parties"), which outlines the general terms and conditions pursuant to which MG and DLP have agreed to complete a transaction that will constitute the Qualifying Transaction of MG (the "Transaction"), as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The LOI was negotiated at arm's length and is effective as of July 23, 2019. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the LOI, MG and DLP will negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") incorporating the principal terms of the Transaction as described in this press release. The precise structure of the Transaction will be mutually determined with regard to relevant financial, tax and securities law considerations in Canada, the United States and overseas, as applicable, and the final terms and structure of the Transaction will be reflected in the Definitive Agreement. There is no assurance that a Definitive Agreement will be successfully negotiated or entered into.

All sales, exchanges, and issuances of any shares, options, warrants, and securities in connection to the Transaction will be subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the Exchange and, as applicable, may be subject to the prior approval of the shareholders of either or both of MG and/or DLP.

Summary of the Transaction

Under the terms of the LOI, it is currently proposed that all of the outstanding common shares of DLP ("DLP Shares") will be exchanged for the issue of 32 million common shares of MG ("MG Shares"), whereby each holder of DLP Shares will receive one (1) MG Share for each DLP Share held (the "Share Exchange Ratio"). It is expected that the 32 million MG Shares shall be issued at a deemed price of $0.10 per share. MG is expected to issue economically equivalent replacement options and warrants to the holders of DLP options and DLP warrants in exchange for all outstanding DLP options and DLP warrants exercisable for DLP Shares (the "Replacement Securities"). The rate of exchange of any Replacement Securities shall be equal to the Share Exchange Ratio.

The LOI further contemplates that MG shall terminate 540,000 MG Options held by its current directors and officers, and that certain founders of MG shall sell 1,000,000 MG Shares to certain shareholders of DLP at a price of $0.07 per MG Share.

The Transaction will result in MG, as the listed issuer resulting from the Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer"), owning 100% of the securities of DLP and any of DLP's subsidiaries and affiliates (if applicable) becoming directly or indirectly wholly-owned subsidiaries of MG.

Private Placement

The Transaction is subject to the completion of brokered financings (i) to raise a minimum of $507,000 through the sale of DLP Shares issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.13 per DLP Share, and (ii) to raise a minimum of $250,000 through the sale of units at a price of $0.10 per unit comprised of one DLP Share and ½ of a warrant exercisable for DLP Shares (together referred to as the "Concurrent Brokered Financings").

In connection with the Concurrent Brokered Financings, DLP is expected to deliver to certain brokers an aggregate cash commission equal to 7.5% of the combined gross proceeds raised under the Concurrent Brokered Financings. As additional consideration to brokers in connection with the Concurrent Brokered Financings, DLP is expected to issue to brokers such number of non-transferable broker warrants as is equal to 7.5% of the gross proceeds raised in respect of the Concurrent Brokered Financings. Such broker warrants to be exercisable into DLP Shares for a period of two years following the closing of the Concurrent Brokered Financings.

There is no assurance that the Concurrent Brokered Financings will be completed. All sales, exchanges, and issuances of any units, shares, warrants, and securities in connection to the Concurrent Brokered Financings and the Transaction will be subject to regulatory approval including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSXV and, as applicable, may be subject to the prior approval of the shareholders of either or both of MG and/or DLP.

It is expected that the broker shall be entitled to receive a finder's fee in connection with its role in connecting the parties in contemplation of the Transaction. The finder's fee is expected to be satisfied through delivery to the finder of a cash payment of $145,000 or 1,450,000 DLP Shares at a price of $0.10 per DLP Share.

Board of Directors

It is the intention of the Parties to establish and maintain a board of directors (the "Board") of the Resulting Issuer that has a mix of appropriate skill sets and is compliant with all regulatory and corporate governance requirements.

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is presently intended that the Board of the Resulting Issuer be Jim Stypula (Chief Executive Officer), Rick Zimmer (Non-Executive Director) and Bill Bennett (Non-Executive Director).

About MG Capital Corporation

MG Capital Corporation is a capital pool company. The Corporation's principal business activity is to identify and evaluate opportunities for acquisition of assets or business. The Corporation is headquartered in Banff, Alberta.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a natural resource company. DLP's principal business activity is in the ownership and management of mining assets in British Columbia, Canada. DLP is headquartered in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

DLP owns a 100% interest in three resource-heavy properties in British Columbia with potential opportunity for commercial development; fieldwork conducted at DLP's Red Burn Creek property yielded sediment samples with high levels of copper, cobalt, and lead. DLP proposes to conduct further exploration and development of the Red Burn Creek property through potential heavy mineral stream sampling, ground prospecting, and geological sampling. DLP also owns a 100% interest in two properties east of Creston, British Columbia known as the Aldridge 1 and 2 properties, which contain potential ore deposits. DLP proposes to conduct geophysical surveys on its properties to identify potential drill targets.

Additional Information

In accordance with Exchange policy, the Corporation's shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as the Exchange determines, which, depending on the policies of the Exchange, may not occur until the completion of the Transaction.

If and when the Definitive Agreement is executed, the Corporation will issue a subsequent press release in accordance with the policies of the Exchange containing the details of the Definitive Agreement and additional terms of the Transaction, including information relating to sponsorship, summary financial information, and to the extent not contained in this press release, additional information with respect to the Concurrent Brokered Financings and insiders (if any) of the Resulting Issuer upon completion of the Transaction.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including but not limited to, the closing of Concurrent Brokered Financings, Exchange acceptance and if required by Exchange policies, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

A further press release will be prepared and disseminated regarding the Transaction and related transactions, in due course, in compliance with the policies of the Exchange as information becomes available.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

