

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - BBVA Group, Spain's second-largest bank, has been placed under formal investigation by the country's High Court as part of a probe into an alleged spying case that dates back to 2004.



The decision by the court follows a request by Spanish anti-corruption public prosecutor last week. BBVA will be investigated on charges of bribery, disclosure secrets and corruption in relation to the company's alleged dealings with former police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.



'As I said in January I have reiterated several occasions since then, our priority is to clarify the facts and collaborate with authorities and that will continue to be the case,' BBVA chairman Carlos Torres Vila said.



Additionally, the judge has decided not to accept BBVA's request to appear as an aggrieved party in relation to the facts under investigation and has postponed its final decision on this matter for a later stage.



