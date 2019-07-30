

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 23 percent in June, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the May reading.



The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.61, below forecasts for 1.62, which again would have been unchanged.



The participation rate was 62.3 percent.



The number of employed persons in June 2019 was 67.47 million, an increase of 600,000 or 0.9 percent on year.



