sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,60 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPROTT INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,592
2,665
29.07.
2,593
2,658
29.07.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES LTD0,022+17,93 %
SPROTT INC2,600,00 %
FN Beta