

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) disclosed that the personal details of about 106 million credit-card customers and applicants across the US and Canada were hacked.



The company noted that the FBI has arrested the hacker. The company believes it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by hacker. However, it will continue to investigate.



'While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened. I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right,' said Richard D. Fairbank, Chairman and CEO.



The Data breach affected approximately 100 million individuals in the United States and approximately 6 million in Canada. But, no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised and over 99 percent of Social Security numbers were not compromised, Capital One said.



According to Capital One, the compromised data included names, addresses and phone numbers, dates of birth, and self-reported income of people who applied for its credit card products from 2005 through early 2019. But the hacker did not gain access to credit card account numbers.



The company said that about 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers of credit card customers were compromised in the US.



In Canada, about 1 million social insurance numbers of credit card customers were also compromised.



The company also said it will notify affected individuals, and make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected.



COF closed Monday's regular trading at $96.92, down $1.16 or 1.18 percent. In the after-hours the stock dropped $2.42 or 2.50 percent.



